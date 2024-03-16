NYPD clears Brooklyn subway shooter with no charges, citing ‘evidence of self-defence’

The Brooklyn district attorney announced that no criminal charges would be filed against the individual involved in the subway shooting on Thursday, citing self-defence. On Thursday, New York City witnesses a horrific subway shooting.(X)

The disclosure followed a day of heavy public scrutiny and emotional reactions of the audience which had happened during a traffic jam in the evening.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) calmed down the community’s widespread concern, laying out the circumstances that prompted the shooting incident.

NYPD claimed the passengers should have done more than nothing to stop the pistol-brandishing assailant who had started this attack as early as the time passengers realized what was at stake. During the demolition, the police shot a passenger, and a shooter was identified, who used the attacker’s gun to kill him.

‘Evidence of self-defence precludes us from filing any criminal charges’: NYPD

The press briefing held in the afternoon revealed the NYPD’s findings, confirming that the passengers, including the shooter, had to intervene in what was a life-threatening situation. The district attorney’s office later aligned with the NYPD’s assessment, stating, “Evidence of self-defence precludes us from filing any criminal charges”, thereby precluding the possibility of pressing charges against the shooter.

The smartphone footage showed a 36-year-old man, who is now in critical condition after being shot in the head.

NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey commended the community’s response, saying, “It was incredible what people from the community did yesterday, people who tried to intervene.” The NYPD’s account of the events indicated that the 36-year-old man had aggressively confronted a 32-year-old man, leading to a struggle over a gun, which ended with the 32-year-old shooting the aggressor in the head.

‘I’m really pleased with the police department’: NYC Mayor

The investigation also seeks to involve a woman who reportedly stabbed the 36-year-old man during the confrontation. She is believed to have been accompanying the 32-year-old man at the time of the incident. NYPD has released footage showing the alleged attacker entering the subway through an emergency exit without paying the fare.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry commented, “Sometimes people ask why would we do such a big operation for people not paying a $2.90 fare. We are seeing a small group of people doing these operations that don’t pay their fare that are recidivists, that have warrants.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams expressed his satisfaction with the police’s quick response.

“These random acts of violence send the wrong message. I’m really pleased with the police department being there to apprehend and make sure other people are not injured,” he stated.

The transit system has seen a notable increase in violence this year, with eight shooting victims reported so far, compared to just one in the same period last year. Additionally, there have been 17 gun arrests, more than double the number from the previous year.