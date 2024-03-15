 NYC subway drama: Shocking video captures tense moments and heated arguments that led to shooting - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / NYC subway drama: Shocking video captures tense moments and heated arguments that led to shooting

NYC subway drama: Shocking video captures tense moments and heated arguments that led to shooting

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 01:31 PM IST

Viral video shows high drama inside New York City subway shooting that critically injured one man: Watch

A disturbing video has emerged, showcasing the tense moments leading up to a shooting incident on a New York City subway train. The footage captures a heated argument between two men, escalating to a violent altercation that culminated in gunfire.

On Thursday, New York City witnessed a horrific subway shooting, critically injuring one(X)
On Thursday, New York City witnessed a horrific subway shooting, critically injuring one(X)

In the video, recorded by a commuter on a northbound A train in Brooklyn, the aggressor, identified as a 36-year-old man, can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a yellow baseball cap. He relentlessly hurls threats and insults at the other man, a 32-year-old, accusing him of being a migrant beating up cops.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As tensions rise, the situation quickly spirals out of control. The 36-year-old lands a punch on the 32-year-old's female companion, prompting her to retaliate by stabbing him multiple times in the back. Blood stains visibly seep through the black hooded man's shirt as the altercation intensifies.

Also Read: NYC Shooting Drama: What Really Happened

Despite pleas from other passengers to stop, the confrontation escalates further, with the 36-year-old ultimately sitting atop the 32-year-old. A bystander wearing a reflective vest attempts to intervene, but the violence continues.

In a desperate attempt to defend himself, the 32-year-old manages to wrestle the gun away from the aggressor and opens fire. Chaos erupts as terrified passengers duck for cover and scream for help.

The train eventually pulls into the Hoyt–Schermerhorn Streets station, where law enforcement authorities rush to the scene. The 32-year-old shooter is then taken into custody before he can leave the platform.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old victim is found lying motionless on the floor of the train and is rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The incident prompts outrage and concern from officials and residents alike, highlighting the growing safety concerns on the city's subway system.

The shooting comes amid a surge in violent crimes on the subway, prompting increased security measures and calls for action from city officials. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing New York City's transit system and the urgent need for solutions to ensure the safety of passengers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On