‘Where’s the NYPD?’ panic strikes Brooklyn subway after man critically shot

Amidst the commotion of a W-busy afternoon train in Brooklyn, reports have it that one passenger struggled with and shot another in the head (fatally), police reported. On Thursday, New York City witnesses a horrific subway shooting.(X)

It was midday rush hour in a northbound A train when John Doe, a 32-year-old man, was threatened by an aggressive 36-year-old rider described by New York City police Chief Michael Kemper as an aggressive individual. The confrontation began at the Nostrand Avenue subway station around 4:4:45PM.

"I’ll beat you up!" the aggressor is said to have shouted, violently escalating the situation with curses and attempts to physically attack while the distance camera shows it. In spite of other passengers' wish to stop the flow of tension, the conflict was, to the end, more physical.

Cops are detaining the communtor(X)

One woman cried, “Come on, there’s babies on here!”

“Where’s the NYPD? Oh, my God!” another woman shouts.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for latest updates}