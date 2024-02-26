Who is Aaron Bushnell? US Air Force member dies after setting himself on fire over Gaza war

A US Air Force member has died after he reportedly set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, Sunday afternoon. Aaron Bushnell, US Air Force member set himself on fire outside Israel Embassy in washington DC

Who was US Air Force Officer who set himself ablaze

In a widely circulating video the man identified himself as Aaron Bushnell. The Post reported that the Air Force has confirmed that the protestor was an active-duty airman, though he refused to discuss his identity or rank. In the beginning of the clip Bushnell says his name is Aaron Bushnell, according to footage circulating online.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the video that was live streamed on Twitch the officer dressed in US uniform stood outside the Israeli embassy gate and identified himself as a member of the US Air Force. He was heard shouting - “I will no longer be complicit in genocide [in Gaza]. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest,” the man apparently said before setting himself alight and repeatedly shouting “Free Palestine!”

Authorities at the scene could be heard asking “May I help you, sir?” and yelling at the man to get down on the ground while he was on fire, the footage showed.

One person sprayed the man with a fire extinguisher, while another appeared to draw his gun. The graphic video was immediately removed from Twitch for violating guidelines but a blurred version of its recording widely spread on social media.

What happened outside Israeli Embassy in Washington?

Immediately after an active-duty airman from US Airforce set himself on fire the first responders arrived to extinguish the flames. The injured soldier was immediately transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs told GLZ Radio, no embassy staff was injured during the fire and the airman had no direct link to the embassy before the incident.

Hours after the incident, there still appeared to be a charred spot on the pavement outside the embassy, FOX5 reported David Kaplan shared on X.

This isn't the first incident of self immolation in United States over the ongoing Gaza war, in December, a protester set herself on fire outside Atlanta’s Israeli Consulate. Many in US are angry over Biden administration's ‘insensitive stand’ with the nation vetoing a ceasefire resolution at UNSC on several occasions.

The death toll in Gaza has reached nearly 30,000 people, including thousands of women and children, the Hamas-backed health ministry said. More than 200 Israeli soldiers have also died during the military’s ground campaign.