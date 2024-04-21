9 people dead in car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
At least nine people died in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday morning.
At least nine people died in a collision between a car and a truck in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday morning. According to the police, the victims in the car were returning from a marriage procession when the incident took place.
Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Richa Tomar said that the bodies of the nine people have been sent for post-mortem, reported ANI.
The police also informed that the accused in the incident have been arrested.
Further details are awaited.
In a similar incident on Saturday, four people were killed after a car hit a motorcycle and a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dudu town. According to the police, the car's driver was trying to save the biker but lost control of the vehicle which collided with the truck parked on the roadside.
The police said that three people in the car died on the spot while the bike rider died on the way to the hospital.
(With inputs from ANI)
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.