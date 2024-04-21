Michelle Obama sneaks into a Target store in a basketball cap and dark glasses: Watch

Former First Lady Michelle Obama went undercover at a Target store where she put on a baseball cap and shades to be able to sign copies of a new paperback, her latest book ‘The Light We Carry’. Michelle Obama goes undercover at Target

This undercover operation was probably intended as part of a large array of public speeches which she delivered in St. Louis, Missouri, where she had given an earlier address to the National Council for Mental Health.

On Friday, the Former First Lady shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) capturing her stealthy escapade within the aisles of Target. The footage reveals her walk in through the store, and then signing the books.

With a blend of excitement she narrates, “We are on a mission. It’s a secret mission. I had the crazy idea, I heard my paperback is out and it’s in Target. So we are going to go undercover because I have not seen my book actually in a Target store. So we are going to try to do this low-key.”

The video then showcases an over-excited Michelle, hands raised in victory, as she exclaims, “I’m in Target!” upon discovering a display brimming with her literary work.

The 60-year-old author then contemplates aloud, “Should I do a reading in here?” before going to sign six copies and placing them one by one back on the shelf for some lucky shoppers to find.

But Michelle's sneak in didn’t end there

Basket in hand, Michelle navigated through the store, selecting items from the pet care, menswear, and women’s departments. She quips, “I got something for me, something for my husband and something for Sunny,” and added, “The girls, they can get their own stuff.”

‘The Light We Carry’ is not just a sequel to her bestselling memoir ‘Becoming’; it is a beacon of wisdom and actionable advice.

Her website encapsulates the essence of the book: “When we light up for others, Obama urges, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.”

“Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to 'become'.”

The New York Times lauds the book as a unique guide for navigating life’s uncertainties, while The Guardian highlights her reflections on the harrowing January 6 attack on the Capitol, which she recounts as “perhaps the most frightening thing [she had] ever witnessed.”

‘Becoming’ has been translated into 50 languages and sold over 17 million copies around the globe.