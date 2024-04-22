Bianca Censori and Kanye West show signs of ‘disassociation’ during outing in LA days after assault, expert says

Bianca Censori was spotted looking distraught during her recent outing in Los Angeles. On Sunday, the 29-year-old stepped out with Kanye West for an afternoon relaxation session at the Cienega Med Spa. The couple, who wore matching white ensembles, were seen arriving in a Tesla Cybertruck. Censori ditched her usual risque style as she completely covered herself, wearing a full-sleeved high-neck top and matching shorts. The outing comes days after the 46-year-old rapper allegedly punched a man for inappropriately touching the Australian architect. Bianca Censori appeared downcast during outing in LA with Kanye West, days after the rapper allegedly punched a man for inappropriately touching her

Bianca Censori appears distraught during outing in Los Angeles

Censori paired the look with a white puffer vest and a pair of matching wedges. Ye also ditched his signature all-black ensemble in exchange for an all-white attire. In the pictures from their weekend outing, Censori appeared downcast as she walked towards the spa. The Flashing Lights rapper also maintained a serious composure. According to TMZ, West struck either of the famous twin restaurateurs, Mark or Jonnie Houston, while allegedly trying to defend his wife. The altercation reportedly took place at the famed Chateau Marmont.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After a close examination of pictures from the couple's recent outing, body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of their composure with Mirror. Pointing out her choice of clothes, James noted that Censori was “over-dressed to an extreme degree by her own standards, and this should produce some signals of relaxation and increased confidence as she wears both shoes and a gilet that she can walk in with comfort, leaving her free to be more expressive with her movements.”

“She is also visually twinned to Kanye via their matching white outfits, making them look more like a couple or even a celebrity power couple than ever, which you might expect to see making her happy. Given their recent circumstances, you might also expect Kanye to be in a protective role with his wife,” James continued, adding that overall, they showed signs of “disassociation.”

“Bianca is walking ahead rather than sheltering beside or behind Kanye and there are fewer linking gestures like hand-holding than there have been recently,” she said, adding, “Kanye even has his hand in his pocket as though avoiding touch here. Bianca looks like the more confident and dominant one as she leads the pose here with both his eyes and his pants down and a more compliant expression on his face.”