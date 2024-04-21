Kanye West into the diss-verse: Drake and J. Cole suffer the rap wrath in Like That remix

Nearly a month after Kendrick Lamar threw subliminals at Drake and J Cole in his Like That verse for Metro Boomin and Future's full-length album, Kanye West has hopped on to the rap wars bandwagon with his own remix dissing on two of the famed ‘Big Three’ rappers. Kanye West accused of threatening to shave students' heads and build jails in school(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In sync with the previous diss-verse leaks, Ye's track also leaked online earlier this weekend before he officially released it for the world to hear. The controversial rapper revealed his new bars on the Like That (Remix) via Justin Laboy's The Download episode.

Embroiling himself in the said hip-hop beef, Ye tapped into the previously released song from the We Don't Trust You album. However, it's still up to debate whether the original participating trio officially greenlit this collab. There's a good chance that West possibly fanned the fire surrounding his disgraced past of sampling songs without permission.

Kanye West's diss track for Drake and J Cole

Adding to the petty viral diss wars, Kanye ruthlessly obliterates the competition with his targets set on Drake and J Cole. Leaving nothing up to the imagination, he makes his stance clear: "Y'all so outta sight, outta mind / Can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole get the p***y dry / Play this s*** back 130 times."

He didn't stop there. Subsequently, he took to his X/Twitter profile and shared an NSFW meme alluding to J Cole.

Earlier in March, Ye went off on his Instagram, taking a dig at Lamar and Drake: “Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA,” he charged up against the Pulitzer laureate. Moving on to decimate Drake's fame, the Chicago legend said, “Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover Concert.”

His lengthy rant concluded with him proclaiming himself as the “one goat” as opposed to Lamar previously lumping himself, Drake and J Cole together in the OG Like That track, acknowledging the fan-endowed title of the ‘Big Three’.

Although a full version of Ye's Like That Remix is trending on X/Twitter, it remains to be seen if it's the real deal or another AI-generated hullabaloo. He's even teased the word about dropping more heat anytime soon.

While Cole may have pulled himself out of these feuding bars, Ye's track has again dragged everyone back in, regardless of whether they like it or not. Meanwhile, fans are making the most of this out-of-control brouhaha by churning out memes like there's no tomorrow, with Kanye jumping into the fray unprovoked.