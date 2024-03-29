Self-proclaimed ‘GOAT’ Kanye West fuels ongoing rappers' feud, belittles Drake

The American rapping scene has been rife with tirades of verbal attacks since time immemorial. In a more recent contemporary showdown, Pulitzer-winning Kendrick Lamar blasted his fellow hip-hop moguls Drake and J Cole in the track Like That on Future and Metro Boomin's latest album. Kanye West felt left out of the motion as the ‘Big Three’ swept the internet with the falling fires of their perenially flowing disses. Drake and Kanye West hung out together at the former's Toronto home in 2021.

Joining the crowd cooking the fiery broth, the Yeezy inventor partook in the rivalry via a now-deleted social media rant. West has lately crowded headlines with designer wife Bianca Censori by his side for their head-turning fashion statements and whatnot. Stepping aside from the sensational series of photo ops, he's dived back into the hip-hop boxing ring, declaring himself the greatest rapper of all time, undermining Drake and Lamar.

Kanye West's Instagram rant

The 46-year-old rapper tapped the yesteryear memories of the 2021 Drake and Ye Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. Supposedly, their long-standing feud settled down with the co-headlining collaboration for the show. However, the fire is far from extinguished.

He spat online, “Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on no more parties in LA.” Not forgetting the Canadian star, he claimed, “Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover Concert.”

The Vultures album hitmaker didn't stop there. He pulled his Adidas business deal into the conversation. Tooting his own horn, he wrote: “Everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and took them out.” As if that wasn't enough, he proudly highlighted he successfully rebounded back into the industry after facing heavy flak for his antisemitic claims. He wrote,"I am the only person to come back number one after cancellation… There is only one GOAT."

Kanye - Drake beef history

In 2018, Drake released the hit single In My Feelings on his fifth studio album, Scorpion. The Billboard Hot 100 winning track mentioned a love interest, “Kiki."

With Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family nickname as Kiki, the internet exploded, conflating her with the said person in the song. West didn't enthusiastically respond to the case either. He slammed the First Person Shooter rapper for peddling rumours about his then-wife. The real ‘Kiki’ in the song was actually the Hotline Bling creator's former lover, K'yanna Barber.

The online flood of hearsay about Kim and Drake's presumed affair didn't sit well with the Chicago rapper, who eventually lambasted him on Instagram for not doing anything to shut down these claims. Several other instances of controversies centred around the duo followed, with mutual hefty verbal shots fired at each other in their respective records.