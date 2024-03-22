Kendrick Lamar steals Big Sean's thunder; shoots bars at Drake, J.Cole promptly after Big 3 diss

It's all starting to look a lot like the 2010s with Hip-Hop stars Future, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole and many others storming the musical charts with their hard-hitting, eloquent way with words. Metro Boomin and Future embarked on their full-length union a while back, finally dropping the mega-hits of the album We Don't Trust You on Friday, March 22, 2024. Their glittering, ponderous rhetoric also pulled the Pulitzer Prize-winning GOAT Kendrick Lamar out of his slow-moving musical phase for the track Like That. Like That cameo: Kendrick Lamar fires back at Drake and J.Cole - the other Big Three rivals - while Big Sean doesn't even get a mention despite his initial diss of the chart-topping Hip-Hop trio in his freestyle.

His surprise cameo fuels an aggressive back-and-forth exchange between him and Future until he drops the big word and takes a shot at the other counterparts of the ‘Big Three’ members - Drake and J.Cole.

Kendrick Lamar Like That diss

Right off the bat, Lamar shoots high, taking a jab at Drake and J.Cole's collaborative efforts for the First Person Shooter track on Drake's For All The Dogs album. Kendrick raps: “F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

Not letting his rivals off the hook quickly, he drops another direct reference: “Motherf*ck the big three … It’s just big me...”

Kendrick Lamar vs Big Sean

These rap face-offs aren't letting off anyone. Just days before Like That bruised Drake and Cole's egos, Big Sean punched through with his vengeance and left the ‘Big Three’ of rap wounded with his freestyle.

"I think where I lack most as an artist is consistency/I just haven’t had the energy to compete with enemies… "Or y’all so-called bigger three/But every verse I lay, fans love to say, 'Man, n***as is sleep!'" spat the 35-year-old rapper.

All these call-outs have joined the perennially ongoing rapper scuffle shindigs previously addressed in the aforementioned single, First Person Shooter. Cole set forth in the yesteryear track on Drake's album: “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey Or me? / We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

While the Hip-Hop princes take turns swiping at each other, fans are living for the reignited beef between them. Some even got to speculating if the K-Dot, AKA Kendrick, possibly birthed his Like That verse in the past 24 hours after hearing Big Sean having a go with the Big Three diss. Though a far-fetched, unthinkable feat, it still isn't unheard of such traps being added at the last minute. The Detroit rapper had a whole minute to himself, but Lamar outshined his parade, reinstating the Big Three circle with him at the top. While some may believe that Sean was off the hook - not even getting a mention in the track - others are rallying for that as the ultimate diss. “The real disrespect is not even acknowledging his existence,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.