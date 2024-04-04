Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley announce divorce; what is the reason of their separation?

The couple, which was popular for their love affair in the hip-hop industry, announced their split after five years of marriage. Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, made their divorce official in a joint statement on their respective social media accounts. As Chance and Corley share two daughters -- Kensli,7, and Marli, 4, they have decided to raise them together.(Corley/Instagram)

In the statement, the couple, which tied the knot in 2019, explained that they both are divorcing following a brief period of separation and they have arrived at the decision "amicably".

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Chance and Corley wrote.

As Chance and Corley share two daughters -- Kensli,7, and Marli, 4, they have decided to raise them together.

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

Also Read: Tory Lanez's new mugshot revealed, rapper transferred to California prison where multiple inmates were murdered

Chance was caught dancing "inappropriately" with Mela Millz

The news of their divorce comes almost a year after Chance was caught on camera dancing "inappropriately" with a different woman at Carnival 2023 in Jamaica.

In the video, the 30-year-old "No Brainer" emcee, wearing nothing but traditional Carnival attire, was seen groping the 30-year-old model Mela Millz before he leans back and slaps her butt.

The incident garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some said Chance was cheating on his wife, others contended that he was simply having fun celebrating his 30th birthday.

Following the viral video, Corley posted on Instagram a mysterious excerpt from Maya Angelou's essay "Home," which explores how most individuals never grow up.

However, a representative for the pair told TMZ that they were "all good" despite all the drama.

Their first daughter was born in September 2015 and they welcomed the second one in August 2019.

Also Read: Hot Girl Summer Tour: Megan Thee Stallion unveils US, international tour dates

Chance and Corley's love story

Chance saw Corley for the first time when he was just nine-years-old. The childhood friends started dating each other in 2013 and then decided to get married in March 2019 at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, California, in a lavish ceremony.

Chance's marriage had a significant impact on his career as his album 'The Big Day' was inspired by his wedding.