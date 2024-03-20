Sophie Turner asks judge to ‘reactivate’ divorce case with estranged husband Joe Jonas over custody of kids: Report

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage. As per a new report by TMZ, Sophie is now trying to 'reactivate' divorce proceedings with the singer after the former couple failed to reach a settlement. Neither the Game of Thrones actor nor the Jonas Brothers singer has publicly commented on the situation yet. Also read: Sophie Turner ‘relieved’ to see Joe Jonas ‘moving on’ amid custody agreement Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly battling over custody of their kids. (File Photo/AFP)

Sophie, Joe fail to hash out a divorce settlement

Actor Sophie Turner has asked to 'reactivate' her divorce proceedings with Joe Jonas, which were on hold as the two went to mediation to try to work out a property and child custody settlement, as per TMZ.

But after the singer and actor were unable to come to an agreement, Sophie is reportedly asking for the judge to end the marriage and rule on who gets custody of their daughters via a court-ordered settlement.

Child custody battle

Their battle over custody of daughters Willa and Delphine has been making headlines since last year. The pair had a prenup, so property is most likely not a point of contention, but it appears they are unable to come to an agreement on custody, per the TMZ report. Last year, Joe and Sophie had reached a temporary child custody arrangement, but it seems they've been unable to hash out a permanent one.

Moreover, their divorce filings — which outline their disputes — are reportedly now set to become public. Sophie and Joe went to mediation partly in order to keep their marital issues private, but that will change now, with their filings set to become public, as per TMZ.

More about Joe and Sophie

Both Joe and Sophie have moved on romantically – he's reportedly dating Stormi Bree, while she's seeing Perry Pearson. Joe had filed for a dissolution of marriage from Sophie in Miami in September 2023 after four years of marriage, claiming that 'the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.' They share two daughters: Willa, whom they welcomed in 2020 and Delphine, who was born in 2022.

