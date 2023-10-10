News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach ‘amicable resolution’ in custody agreement over their two daughters

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reach ‘amicable resolution’ in custody agreement over their two daughters

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 10, 2023 10:22 PM IST

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to settle a temporary custody arrangement that allows both of their two daughters to split time between them.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters. As per a report by Page Six, the court documents have stated that the former couple have agreed towards an 'amicable resolution.' Sophie and Joe share two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. (Also read: Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas to start 4-day mediation to resolve issues amid custody battle for daughters: Report)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage. (File Photo/ AFP)
Sophie and Joe reach temporary agreement

As per a report by Page Six, the estranged couple have agreed to a temporary arrangement that aims for an “amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.” According to the temporary custody agreement, both the girls will remain with Sophie Turner from October 9 to October 21. It also states that the actor has been permitted to travel within the U.S. and the U.K. during this time. The actor would then have to send the girls to stay with their father Joe Jonas, as they are to remain with him until November 2. This agreement will take place through January 7, 2024 after which further outlines will be made.

More details

This arrangement comes after a four-day mediation that took place with Sophie and Joe's lawyers in order to resolve issues in their divorce. Last month, Sophie had sued her estranged husband for refusing their daughters' return to her native country, England. Sophie and Joe filed for divorce on September 5 after four years of marriage. A few days after the reports caught media headlines, Sophie was seen hanging out with singer-songwriter and Joe's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Official statement

Meanwhile the official statement from both Sophie and Joe read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concluded.

