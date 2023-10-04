Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas to start 4-day mediation to resolve issues amid custody battle for daughters: Report

Singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner are turning to mediation to work through the custody battle for their two children. As per a report by People, in a hearing on Tuesday, Sophie and Joe's lawyers had revealed that they are set to start a four-day mediation on Wednesday to resolve issues in their divorce, including establishing custody and a parenting plan for their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months. Also read: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a fight on his birthday after she wished him on Instagram Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020. (File Photo/ AFP)

Joe is 'looking for is a 50-50' custody

The mediation comes after Sophie sued her estranged husband for wrongful retention of their kids, alleging that he was withholding their children's passports and not allowing them to return to her native England. The portal reported that although judge Katherine Polk Failla set a January 2 trial date, the mediation aims to solve many of Sophie and Joe's custody issues.

As per People, in court, Sophie's lawyer Stephen Cullen claimed that Joe is asking for joint custody, saying that 'what he was looking for is a 50-50.' Stephen was quoted as having said, “The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want.” The judge reportedly agreed with him, saying that she 'echoes concerns about the children' that he had brought up.

Joe Jonas takes a selfie with Sophie Turner during a break in play of an NBA basketball game in 2019. (File Photo/ AP)

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas

Before she agreed to stay in New York with her daughters for the time being, Sophie Turner asked for her kids to be returned to England. Last month, in a lawsuit filed in a Manhattan court and obtained by People as per an August report by the portal, Sophie has called for 'the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained' with her legal team asserting the 'wrongful retention' began on September 20.

She also claimed she and Joe had agreed to declare England their 'forever home' in conversations that took place over Christmas 2022 as they prepped for the year ahead. The family sold the Miami home they previously resided in and were in the process of buying a home in England in April, Sophie's documents allege, as per People.

Sophie and Joe's divorce

They tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. Last month, at the time of their split, each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage. “Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement concluded.

