Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a fight on his birthday after she wished him on Instagram, as per court documents

A new detail about how Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas headed for divorce has been revealed in a news report. According to the BuzzFeed report, the couple had a fight on Joe Jonas' 34th birthday on August 15 which eventually led to Joe Jonas filing for divorce 15 days later. Sophie had claimed she learnt about the divorce filing four days later on September 5. Also read: Joe Jonas' ex-wife Sophie Turner and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift step out together in NYC: ‘Is this for real!’ Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year. (AFP)

A BuzzFeed report states that the court documents read: “The breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly. The parties had had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, the father filed a divorce case against the mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the mother found out through the media that the father had filed for divorce.”

Sophie Turner had wished Joe Jonas on his birthday

Before the argument, Sophie had wished Joe on her Instagram Story. Sharing a cute picture of them together posing in night suits, Sophie had written, “Happy birthday handsome @joejonas.” She had shared a few more happy pictures of the occasion.

Reports of the couple selling their Miami home made headlines after the news of their divorce but they had actually started the proceedings to sell the house in April, according to the report.

Sophie's lawsuit and Joe's response

Sophie recently filed a lawsuit which alleged that Joe Jonas was refusing to let their children, Willa, 3, and 14-month-old daughter return to England. Joe has filed a response to the lawsuit. The statement obtained by People read: “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

The statement asserted that the musician is "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK," but also alleges that the children "have spent the vast majority of their lives in the US"

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted," the statement said.

(With ANI inputs)

