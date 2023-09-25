Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas agree to temporarily keep children in NY amid custody dispute

Actress Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas have reached a temporary agreement to keep their two daughters, Willa, aged 3, and a 14-month-old identified as D., in New York amidst their ongoing custody dispute. The arrangement was confirmed through legal documents filed on Monday in New York. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year. (AFP)

The interim consent order mandates that Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, must maintain their children in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which encompass areas such as New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Both parties have consented to this arrangement, as stated in the documents: "The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defences, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court."

Should this order be violated, the documents emphasize that the court reserves the right to take appropriate measures under federal or state law to safeguard the well-being of the children or prevent further removal or concealment before a final decision is reached.

This legal development comes shortly after Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, alleging the wrongful retention of their daughters and claiming he withheld their passports, thus preventing their return to England.

Turner's legal team asserted that the "wrongful retention" began on September 20, despite earlier discussions where both parties agreed that England would be their "forever home."

In response to the lawsuit, Jonas released a statement countering Turner's claims and asserting that he believed they had come to an understanding regarding co-parenting.

The statement read, "Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

The statement also mentioned a court order restricting both parents from relocating the children and Sophie's request for the children's passports to be handed over for an immediate departure to the UK.

Turner and Jonas, who tied the knot in 2019, announced their separation in a joint statement on social media, emphasizing their mutual decision and requesting privacy for themselves and their children.