‘#TeamSophie’: Kathy Griffin backs Sophie Turner, shares clip of herself blasting Jonas Brothers in 2009

American comedian and actress Kathy Griffin extended her support to Dark Phoenix actress Sophie Turner amid her divorce from American singer-songwriter Joe Jonas. Kathy shared a video on Instagram over the weekend, showing a stand-up comedy routine from 2009 in which she criticized the Jonas Brothers. Comedian Kathy Griffin Adds Humor to Sophie Turner's Divorce Drama with Jonas Brothers Roast (Kathygriffin/Instagram, joejonas/Instagram, sophiet/Instagram)(Instagram)

In the video, Kathy mocked the band, referring to them as "embarrassing" and expressing her disbelief at them being seen as sex symbols. She also mocked their "purity rings," which they had previously committed to wearing before marriage, labeling them as "fake" and "complete nonsense."

ALSO READ: 'Thick as thieves with your ex-wife,' Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner meet again amid Joe Jonas split

Kathy didn't spare Joe, as she playfully mocked him for breaking up with American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Describing Taylor as "unbelievably tall" and resembling a "beautiful 'Seventeen' cover model with her long, flowing blonde hair, Kathy questioned Jonas's decision to end the relationship via a brief 25-second phone call.

In her Instagram post, Kathy wrote, "All I can say is this is from 2009, and I was right," adding, "Well, well, well... What else is there to say? The House Griffin knows no queen but the queen in the north, whose name is Stark."

“Well, well, well… What else is there to say? The House Griffin knows no queen but the queen in the north, whose name is Stark,” Kathy captioned the post, using the hashtag ‘#TeamSophie,’ among others

Kathy isn't the only celebrity coming to Sophie's defense. Jessica Chastain also showed support by sharing tweets from feminist author Roxane Gay, who criticized Joe's handling of the situation and questioned his PR strategies. Jessica praised Roxane as the "Oracle."

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a fight on his birthday after she wished him on Instagram, as per court documents

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner

Earlier this month, Joe took fans by surprise when he filed for divorce from Sophie, citing that their four-year marriage was "irretrievably broken." However, the couple later released a joint statement emphasizing their mutual decision to end their marriage and appealing for privacy.

Sophie later filed court documents accusing Joe of the "wrongful detention" of their two daughters and withholding their passports to prevent them from going to the UK. Joe denied these claims, stating that they contradicted their previously agreed-upon amicable co-parenting arrangement.