'Thick as thieves with your ex-wife,' Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner meet again amid Joe Jonas split

In the midst of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce proceedings, it seems like Turner has found an unexpected friend in Joe's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The two stars were recently spotted together not once, but twice, sparking curiosity and conversation among fans.

On Thursday, the same day Sophie Turner filed a petition for Joe Jonas to return their children to their "forever home" in England, she and Taylor Swift were seen dining at Barrière Fouquet Hotel in New York City, accompanied by the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim.

This meeting followed another girls' night out earlier in the week when Swift and Turner were photographed arm in arm during a night on the town in the Big Apple.

Swift and Jonas had a high-profile relationship back in 2008, which ended before Swift released her "Fearless" album. Fans have long speculated whether any of the album's songs were inspired by Jonas.

Sophie Turner, a known fan of Taylor Swift, previously expressed her admiration by posting on social media, "It's not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift," in reference to Swift's 2021 single "Mr. Perfectly Fine."

In response, Swift affectionately reposted and added, "Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north," in a nod to Turner's iconic "Game of Thrones" role.

This unexpected friendship between Turner and Swift comes at a sensitive time, with Turner suing Joe Jonas over custody of their daughters, and reports suggesting she learned about their divorce through the media.

As Swift and Turner continue to support each other amidst these personal issues, fans are intrigued by this unique and heartwarming connection between two strong women.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas, introduced the Jonas Brothers' song "Little Bird" during a recent tour performance, hinting that the track is all about the challenges of parenthood.