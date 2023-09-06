Step inside Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' luxe Miami mansion that they quietly sold for $15 million amid divorce reports

Last month, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sold their waterfront Miami mansion. Amid multiple reports about their divorce, prenuptial agreement as well as custody plans for their two young daughters, a new Hello! report said Joe and Sophie had 'quietly sold $15 million Miami home'. Also read: Reason for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce revealed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's former home was sold in August. Check out inside pictures from the house featuring six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a private dock.

The portal also reported that the the property features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a 94-foot private dock with direct access to the ocean, a state-of-the-art spa, billiard room, pool, jacuzzi, and much more.

The mansion boasts of lots of plants, stone work and wooden work. (Pic: Compass.com)

Vibe of the massive house

While the waterfront views might be the main attraction, its interiors – think retro-meets-resort – are just as impressive. "The home has an incredible Cali (California) meets Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, but with a tropical twist. It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit," said David Pullman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyer, as per Hello!

Previously owned by Cuban-born singer Willy Chirino, the Miami home was built in 1980, but was renovated when Joe and Sophie moved in. Located in an exclusive guard-gated community, the 10,000-plus square foot home was reportedly redesigned by Sarah Ivory after Joe and Sophie Turner purchased it in 2021 for $11 million.

The living room offers great views, and comes with a piano. (Pic: Compass.com)

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's former home

Some of the highlights include a spacious lounge with 30-foot high ceilings, stone walls, lavish velvet sofas, and a tropical entry lobby with floating staircase. Wooden flooring and green plants add a cosy, fuzzy vibe to the space.

The game room features a pool table and great views. (Pic: Compass.com)

Gorgeous game room

Another key highlight of the space is contemporary architecture with the use of natural materials and modern quirky furniture. The living room features warm hues of brown, rust and deep purple with accents of white and black. The spacious living room also has a piano. There is also a gorgeous games room with pool table placed amid stone walls and massive glass windows offering views of the greenery outside.

The dining room features eye-catching furniture and decor. (Pic: Compass.com)

Colourful dining room

The dining room is a stark change from the soothing vibe of the living room. A blue-green botanical wallpaper adorns wall behind the white circular dining table with parrot green chairs with white upholstery. Adding to the fun vibe of the space is a statement canvas painting and an eye-catching green chandelier.

The family room stands out at the mansion with its patchwork seating. (Pic: Compass.com)

Festive family room

The home boasts of six, spacious bedrooms, and each one is done up with different colours, prints and low-slung furniture. The family room stands out at the mansion with its patchwork seating, a large TV and ample seating space. Outside, the terrace, pool and seating areas put indoor-outdoor living at the forefront.

