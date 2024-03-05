Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree flaunt PDA in Australia, confirm relationship rumours

Love is in the air, and PDA is catching viral fever! Right after actors Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson made their relationship official in PDA-filled photos from Mexico, Joe Jonas followed suit and confirmed his romantic entanglement with Stormi Bree. This new couple, too, unleashed PDA fire during their Australian vacation. Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree confirm romance rumours during Australia vacation with friends.(Instagram)

Over the weekend, the pair settled their romance rumours as they were spotted sharing a kiss at the Bondi Bowling Club. The couple reportedly holidayed with Joe's brother, Nick Jonas, and other pals. (Check photos here)

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world map, Joe's ex, Sophie Turner, served her own share of PDA drama with British aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. Both ex-partners seemed to have found new love with their respective boos.

Joe Jonas - Stormi Bree relationship timeline:

Joe and Stormi's relationship confirmation comes six months after the former filed for divorce with Turner. The former married couple was married for four years and share two daughters, Willa (3) and Delphine (1). On the flip side, Bree has a daughter, too, Gravity Blue Smith. She shares her with ex Lucky Blue Smith.

The initially rumoured couple was first seen together in January 2024, again in vacation mode with their friends in Aspen, Colorado. Prior to that, they were even seen at Cabo San Lucas Airport in Mexico. The 33-year-old model was born in Crossville, Tennesse, and previously won the Miss Tennesse Teen USA pageant in 2008. The former pageant queen and the second-eldest Jonas brother were also spotted on a boating trip in Sydney Harbor last week.

Although the pair has yet to comment on their love status, their actions have announced everything that needed to be said. According to People's report, the DNCE member hit the bowling club with his brothers for the second game at the venue. He and Stormi kept things casual as they were seen sporting chic outfits.

Jonas Brothers Australia Tour:

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their tour in Australia on March 1. They first took the crowd at Qudos Bank Arena by surprise on Friday. Their two-day event concluded on Saturday. Jonas Bros will be heading to Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, March 5. After that, they'll be stopping for a two-day show at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, concluding their Australian leg of the tour on Saturday, March 9.