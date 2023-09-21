Tory Lanez's new mugshot revealed, rapper transferred to California prison where multiple inmates were murdered

A new mugshot of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been released as the31-year-old was transferred to a state prison. This is where the rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, will continue to serve time for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Tory Lanez is facing a 10-year prison term for shooting Megan Thee Stallion (torylanez/Instagram)

Tory looks emotionless and grim in the new mugshot, revealed five days after he was denied bail. He is now at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

The prison reportedly houses around 4,000 inmates, and many of them were murdered just this year, according to TMZ. Serial killer Ramon Escober was charged for killing his cellmateJuan Villanueva in February. Juan had been put behind bars for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ricardo Saldivar, 25, was also found dead in his cell, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is now investigating his death as a homicide. Although the prison is fitted with an electric fence around the perimeter, reports claim that multiple inmates have managed to escape over the years.

Tory had requested Judge David Herriford to release him on bail as he wanted to live with his wife and son during the time his team worked on his appeal, but the motion was denied by the judge. David pointed out that his decision was based on Tory’s conviction for a violent felony, history of violating court orders and foreign citizenship.

“You were convicted of a violent felony,” the judge said, according to the Daily Mail. “You have a history of violating court orders….And you are not a U.S. citizen.”

Tory was denied bail five weeks after a 10-year prison term. A jury unanimouslydelivered a guilty verdict last December on three gun felonies after he shot Megan in the feet during an argument in 2020. Tory pleaded not guilty to three charges –assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Megan and Tory appeared together in several TikTok and Instagram lives before the shooting. In July 2020, the two attended aparty at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. After leaving the party late at night, they were reportedly riding in an SUV with Kelsey Harris, a longtime friend of Megan.

According to prosecutors, Megan and Tory got into a heated argument afterMegan spoke badly of his rap skills. She demanded to be let out of the car at one point, when Tory allegedly fired at her foot.

Tory begged the judge not to send him to prison before his sentencing last month. “We lost both our mothers,” he said. “We would sit there and drink until we got numb…..”

“That night, everybody was drunk, I said some very immature things…I was wrong. If I could turn back the clock I would….I apologize,” he added. “There have been these misconceptions about me being this monster, of not having remorse. But that's just not true. Everything I did that night I'm take responsibility for. I ask you for the chance to be a better father, a better mentor. I'm asking you not to judge me just on this case, but on the full scope of my life. I do have a habitual disorder – I want to be a better person.”