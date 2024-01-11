American rapper G-Eazy to perform in India for the first time in February

American rapper and music producer Gerald Earl Gillum, better known by his stage name G-Eazy will headline a concert in India. He will be performing in the country for the very first time. With hits such as ‘Me, Myself & I’, ‘Good Life’, ‘Him & I’, ‘No Limit’, among others to his name, G-Eazy will be on tour next month and will perform in three cities - Bengaluru (February 10), New Delhi NCR (February 11) and Mumbai (February 15). American rapper G-Eazy(Instagram)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

American rapper G-Eazy(Instagram)

Excited to perform in India, G-EAZY says, "I'm beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I’ve heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can't wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night – we're going to make history together."

The Tulips and Roses and Angel singer will be joined by an array of Indian hip-hop acts on stage in each city.

The singer has collaborated with several singers, such as Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, and Cardi B, to name a few. Along with his music, G-Eazy has also featured in films such as Hustlers (2019), Alone at Night and All Souls (both 2023). Using his fame for good, the musician has launched The Endless Summer Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to helping marginalised youth.