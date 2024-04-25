Taylor Swift wants ‘happy ending’ with Travis Kelce but fears he ‘will get freaked…’

Love in the spotlight can be tricky, especially when you are followed by cameras everywhere. Reports claim that pop superstar Taylor Swift is wary of NFL star Travis Kelce's comfort level with fame. The 14-time Grammy winner, whose popularity has transcended boundaries, is used to being followed by cameras and paparazzi everywhere. However, things with Kelce might be different. The duo started dating last summer and have since remained in the limelight. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's concerns for Travis Kelce amid fame

The couple, popularly known as Tay-vis, has Tinseltown buzzing with their romance and PDA-filled outings, enough to make other couples jealous. Now, a source tells Page Six that the pop queen is so in love with Kelce that she often gets 'nervous' about things going wrong—or that he'll end up feeling overwhelmed by the fame.

“She wants a happy ending with Travis,” an insider claims reflecting on the couple’s relationship. “She is worried about jinxing things.” They added. The Midnights crooner reportedly worries about how NFL star Travis Kelce will handle the intense public scrutiny that comes with their high-profile relationship. Understandably, past heartbreaks may lead her to overthink things.

‘Swift’s fame can be daunting for anyone’

While Kelce seems to enjoy the limelight (he hosts his own podcast and has even been cast in a “Bachelor”-style dating show), sources tell Page Six, that Swift’s fame can be too much for anyone to handle, especially when, “ Travis has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world.”

Stating that there’s “very little oxygen between her life and fame,” the insider added, “right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that.” While, Swift is hoping, “he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.”

Taylor- Travis on double date

The couple was recently spotted enjoying exclusive time along the California coast with friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Both the supermodel and the film star are rumoured to be dating hush-hush, but their PDA-filled hangouts are not a secret. According to a fan on Instagram, the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star were seen dining together at La Bicyclette Restaurant in the city.