Zendaya shares how her parents reacted to steamy scenes in Challengers: ‘It was hilarious’

Zendaya's parents have seen Challengers. The film stars Zendaya along with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, and if the trailer gave any indication, there were a lot of sexy and romantic scenes involving the three. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya shared that her parents were well aware of the premise and it was ‘hilarious'. (Also read: Zendaya reveals Serena Williams' reaction to her Challengers role: 'Considering I never touched a tennis ball before...') Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in a still from Challengers.

What Zendaya said

In the interview, she said: “It was hilarious. Yeah, I thought it was hilarious. They've all seen Euphoria, you know, so it's not like our first rodeo or anything. It was funny 'cause, you know, obviously I've seen the movie many times so I know what's coming, and they were all sitting behind me, and I got to, like, watch them watch and slowly just be like, ‘Oh god.’ It's still enough to not want to watch with your aunt.”

About Challengers

Challengers is written by first-time screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, and directed by Luca Guadagnino, of Call Me By Your Name fame. The official plot synopsis of Challengers reads: “Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of a pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

Zendaya has been gaining widespread media attention for the press tour of the sports drama because of her fashion choices. Collaborating with stylist Law Roach, Zendaya dazzled on several red carpets and press rounds with her tennis-themed outfits. The film is set to release on April 26.

