Zendaya reveals Serena Williams' reaction to her Challengers role: 'Considering I never touched a tennis ball before...'

Zendaya portrays a former Tennis prodigy in her upcoming sports-based film, Challengers. The actor has some sequences where she has to play tennis. Zendaya, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, shared Serena Williams' reaction on watching her essay the role of a tennis player. (Also read: Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles says Zendaya reminds her of the singer) Zendaya recently revealed how Serena Williams' reacted to her Tennis skills in challengers.

Zendaya on Serena Williams' review of Challengers

Recalling her interaction with Serena Williams, Zendaya said, “She (Serena) was like, 'I know there definitely weren't real (tennis) balls. She knows. She's the best of the best. She did say that it was great considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before.” Zendaya also apologised to Serena and her sister Venus in advance for any faults in her Tennis skills, reported by ET Online. Zendaya expressed that she was excited and nervous about Serena attending the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers.

Zendaya reveals family's reaction

Zendaya, in a recent interview with Jimmy Kennel Live admitted that she has warned her family prior to watching sports rom-com as it has been R-Rated. She said,, “Well they know it’s a Rated-R movie OK so I was like you know, walking into this, 'If you can’t handle the heat get out the kitchen.’ But I forewarned them. It was honestly my favorite part of the night ’cause I’ve seen the movie many times.” She further added, “I know when the scenes are coming so when those scenes were happening I just was watching my family because they were behind me, so I just watched them the whole time, it was hilarious.”

Zendaya was last seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2, featuring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem in crucial roles. Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are her co-stars in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. Challengers will release on April 26 in theatres worldwide.