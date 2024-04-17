Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles says Zendaya reminds her of the singer

Tina attended the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's new movie Challengers. She was asked about Zendaya when she chose to compare her to Beyonce. “Oh my God, I love Zendaya. Oh my gosh, she is just…the first time I saw her, I used to watch her in the Disney series what my grandson and she just reeked of stardom, and she is just the most gracious, beautiful girl and she reminds me of my daughter. She's the Virgo like my daughter," Tina said.

About Challengers

In the romantic sports comedy Challengers, the Dune actor finds herself at the centre of an intense love triangle between her husband (Mike Faist) and former boyfriend (Josh O'Connor).

According to the official synopsis, Challengers follows, "Three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court."

She opened up about the inspiration behind her on-screen debut as a mom, reported People. "The mothers in my life and around me" is who she credited for helping her to play Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach.

During the conversation, she added that she has been practicing throughout the years. "I have many, many nieces and nephews, so they're like my borrowed children, you know? I get to have fun and give them back to their parents," Zendaya says.

Expressing her gratitude, she added, "But I'm inspired by how they tackle and take on motherhood."

What's up with Bey?

Beyonce, meanwhile, recently launched her album Act II: Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé's latest project is not only No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the second consecutive week, but she became the first Black woman to top Billboard's country album chart.

Conversation surrounding Beyoncé's country music explorations began when she arrived at the 2024 Grammy Awards in full cowboy regalia — making a statement without saying a word. Then, during the Super Bowl, she dropped two hybrid country songs: Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages, eventually leading to the release of Cowboy Carter.