NewJeans’ Hyein suffers 'microfracture in foot', to temporarily halt all activities, says her agency

What happened to Hyein

The full official statement read, "Hello. This is ADOR. We regret to bring you unfortunate news regarding NewJeans member Hyein. She will be taking a break from her activities due to an injury sustained during practice. Pain in the top of her foot during practice prompted her to [go to] the hospital, where she underwent a thorough examination and discovered a microfracture in her foot."

Hyein will focus on ‘recovery and recuperation’ now

It also added, "The medical staff advised her to limit her movement as much as possible until she recovered. Accordingly, Hyein will pause her activities and focus on recovery and recuperation. We will do our very best to support Hyein so she can resume her activities in good health. Thank you."

NewJeans comeback is in May this year

As per the report, NewJeans currently has about a month and a half left before their comeback. The group is scheduled to return with a double single on May 24 this year.

About NewJeans, their songs and albums

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR. The group comprises five members--Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The group debuted on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention. It was followed by two other singles--Hype Boy and Cookie. In January 2023, they released their first single album, OMG, to commercial success. It was accompanied by two singles--Ditto and OMG.

Their second EP was Get Up, and its lead single, Super Shy, became the group's highest-charting single on the Billboard Global 200 (number two), the US Billboard Hot 100, and the UK Singles Chart.

