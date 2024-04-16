Starbucks unveils new ‘swicy’ lemonade refreshers and cold foam, check out different flavours

Starbucks has introduced an all-new “Swicy” beverage line. Keeping up with the sweet and spicy trend, the coffeehouse has unveiled Spicy Lemonade Refreshers in three different tropical flavours. Starbucks has also added a new spicy cold foam flavour. These new drinks come amid the growing preference for swicy food and beverages. According to a report by the market research firm Datassential, such items on menus were by 38% percent in 2023, per Today. Starbucks introduces new 'swicy' beverages for a limited-time in Spring 2024 menu

What are the new swicy drinks at Starbucks?

The company announced its latest offering in a press release on Monday, saying, “Inspired by the “swicy” trend, which combines sweet and spicy flavours in all sorts of creative ways, the new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers bring together the sweetness of a Starbucks Refreshers Beverage, the zest of lemonade and the heat of Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend to create a deliciously refreshing sip with absolutely no chill.”

Starting Tuesday, April 16, these limited-time beverages will be available across US stores through Spring till supplies last. The coffee retail giant describes its latest swicy beverages as:

Spicy Dragonfruit

“Sweet flavours of mango and exotic dragonfruit shaken with ice, real dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.”

Spicy Pineapple

“Sweet flavours of pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, real pineapple pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.”

Spicy Strawberry

“Sweet flavours of strawberry and açaí shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and Starbucks Spicy Chili Powder Blend.”

Spicy Cream Cold Foam

“Available as a customization, customers can add Spicy Cream Cold Foam, crafted with Starbucks classic cold foam and Spicy Chili Powder Blend, to any Starbucks beverage. Try adding Spicy Cream Cold Foam to a Cold Brew for a coffee with a kick, or enjoy it with an Iced Chai Tea Latte for a delicious combination of spices.”