Wawa is offering free coffee on 60th anniversary, here's what to know

Wawa is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Tuesday, April 16. To mark this major milestone, the convenience store chain is offering one free coffee of any size to its customers all day. The limited-time offer is available across all Wava outlets nationwide. In addition to free coffee, Wawa has also announced special deals and discounts as part of its celebratory offering in a recent news release. Wawa is giving away free coffee to customers on 60th anniversary

How to get free coffee at Wawa?

As the company marks its 6th decade since launch, Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said in a statement, “On April 16, we invite our customers to celebrate our history and our future, and toast with us as we celebrate the countless day-brightening moments that we have had together through the years.”

The first Wawa store was opened in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964. To relive its initial launch days, stores across the US will be decked in '60s-themed vintage retro decor. Any customer who visits a Wawa store on Tuesday can get a free coffee of any size. Other 60th anniversary offers include:

Special 60-cent deals: Customers can enjoy special 60-cent promotions, which include a birthday cake doughnut, teas, juices, and lemonade. “Day Brightener” customers: One lucky customer will be tagged as "Day Brightener" and presented with a sash, mug, and a week's worth of coffee at each Wawa store. $1 million in gift cards to charity partners: Wawa and the Wawa Foundation will distribute $1 million in gift cards to honour local and national charities, including the Special Olympics, American Red Cross, Children’s Miracle Network, and USO.

Netizens excited for Wawa's 60th anniversary

Loyal Wawa customers flocked to social media to wish the convenience store chain a happy 60th birthday. One Instagram user wrote, “Thanks for the coffee, Wawa. Happy birthday!!!” Another said, “Enjoying my cup right now thank you!” One more wrote, “Thank you for making me one of your day brighteners.”