Alia Bhatt sings Ikk Kudi at Hope Gala, shares pictures from the London charity event

Alia Bhatt has finally shared pictures from her charity event, Hope Gala, that took place in London on Thursday. The actor looked striking in a beige sari and matching blouse as she smiled for the pictures, spoke on the stage, and even sang for the audience. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt wore diamond jewellery worth ₹20 cr at Hope Gala in London; take a look at her extravagant sapphire necklace) Alia Bhatt organised a charity event called Hope Gala in London

Alia's dump from the gala

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared the pictures from the gala, writing in the caption, “I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope.”

But from the moments captured and shared, the one that stands out is a video in which singer Harshdeep Kaur, during her performance at the gala, approaches Alia in the audience. She asks her to sing Ikk Kudi with her, and Alia hesitantly obliges. Alia song a version of this song composed by Amit Trivedi in Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Alia hosted Hope Gala in support of her chosen charity Salaam Bombay, which is focused on engaging Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school.

The Gala was attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London.

Alia's upcoming work

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27. Director Vasan Bala has previously helmed films like Monica O My Darling, a crime thriller film Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Jigra was announced last year in September. Jigra marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Besides Jigra, Alia will also be seen in Love & War.

