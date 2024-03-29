Alia Bhatt hosts Hope Gala in London; Gurinder Chadha and Harshdeep Kaur attend. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London on Thursday evening. The actor raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India at the gala, to help the Salaam Bombay foundation. Also present at the event were musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor visit new Mumbai bungalow. Watch) Alia Bhatt opted for a dress for the red carpet and a saree for the event(Instagram)

Alia pulls off two looks

The venue where the gala was hosted, Mandarin Oriental, shared a reel on Instagram, offering Alia’s fans a sneak peek of the event. The video they shared sees Alia pull off two different looks. For the red carpet, she opted for a maroon dress with diamante detailing. She posed for clicks with the guests before changing into an cream, embroidered lace saree for the gala. The video shows she delivered a speech at the venue, with fans curious to know what she spoke at the event.

Alia was spotted leaving for London on Wednesday night at the airport. She was photographed taking selfies with fans. One of the photographers left the actor smiling when he referred to her as ‘vahini.’ In a video that did rounds on social media, Alia could be seen rushing to the airport gate when a photographer said, ‘Vahini (sister-in-law) namaskar,’ leaving her with a huge grin.

Gurinder offers inside peek

Rohan took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of him and Alia on stage, having a conversation. Gurinder also shared a video of Harshdeep’s performance on her Instagram, writing, “Wonderful evening for @salaambombay charity @harshdeepkaurmusic #aaliabhatt.” In the video, Harshdeep can be seen performing one of her hit songs. She commented under the director’s video, “It was so good to see you!! Love you and a big japhhiiiii.” Salaam Bombay also left a comment, thanking her for her support.

Upcoming work

Alia recently wrapped up shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina of The Archies fame. She shared candid pictures of her and Vedang from sets on her Instagram announcing the wrap. She debuted in Hollywood in 2023 with the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone. She will also star in a spy film, starring Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh.

