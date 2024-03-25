Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Holi with Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha Kapoor looks on. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Holi 2024 in Mumbai this year. In a video that was shared by Malayalam actor Nadiya on Instagram on Monday, Ranbir and Alia were seen in casual wear outside their apartment as they celebrated Holi with friends. Daughter Raha Kapoor was also there, as she watched everyone. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor flaunts daughter Raha’s name on his outfit for Alia Bhatt’s birthday dinner with family, friends. See pics) Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor celebrating Holi together.

Ranbir and Aia's Holi celebration

In the video, Nadhiya applies colours on Ranbir's face. The actor opted for an oversized blue shirt with red shorts. Then, it was Alia's turn as Nadiya went on to smear some colours on her face. Alia was seen in a bright orange top and pink shorts. Little Raha stood right beside her mom and looked at Alia. As Nadiya bent down to have chat with Raha, she was seen smiling.

In the caption, Nadiya wrote: “Happy Holi everyone (red and violet heart emoticons); it was such a joy to celebrate Holi with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and friends.”

It was Raha's expression at the end of the vidoe that caught the attention of many fans. Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “Raha is so adorable!” Another fan said, “Happy Holi to Raha!” Raha was born to Ranbir and Alia in November 2022.

Alia celebrated her birthday recently

Last week, Alia celebrated her 31st birthday. She rang in her birthday with an intimate party with Ranbir, Raha, and close friends like Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani. Ranbir even wore a T-shirt with daughter Raha’s name for the birthday celebration.

Alia also thanked fans for wishing her with an Instagram post of her animated avatar. “It was a goooooooood day. Thank you all for all the birthday love!” she wrote in the caption.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which released in theatres in December 1. Despite receiving mixed reviews for promoting toxic masculinity, the film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Alia was last seen in Netflix's Heart of Stone, which marked her first Hollywood project. She recently completed shooting for her next film Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in the pipeline.

