Ranbir Kapoor flaunts daughter Raha’s name on his outfit for Alia Bhatt’s birthday dinner with family, friends. See pics

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner for Isha Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Soni Razdan and other close friends and family to ring in Alia Bhatt's birthday. The actor turned 31 on Friday. While Alia and Ranbir's one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor was missing from the celebration, Ranbir paid her a cute tribute by wearing a black T-shirt, which had her name written on it. Also read: When Ranbir Kapoor wished his ‘two loves’ Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha on Valentine’s Day. Watch Ranbir Kapoor wore a T-shirt with daughter Raha’s name for Alia Bhatt’s birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor's sweet gesture for Raha

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left from her birthday dinner at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, paparazzi clicked the actors' pictures. In some pictures and videos, fans spotted Ranbir's special look for Alia's birthday dinner – a black jumper with ‘Raha’ written in the front in white.

Sharing his pics on X, a fan wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor wearing customised T-shirt with Raha's name on it (crying emoji)." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor is the coolest dad!" One more said, “Aww, Ranbir was missing Raha at Alia's birthday celebrations.” Raha Kapoor was born to actors Ranbir and Alia in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt's birthday dinner

Alia Bhatt's intimate birthday dinner on Thursday included her family members – mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Joining them were Ranbir and Alia's close friends – filmmaker Rohit Dhawan with wife Jaanvi Dhawan, director Abhishek Varman, Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, among a few others.

Recent projects

Ranbir Kapoor's last film was Animal (2023). Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of the last year, despite getting criticised for its toxic characters and story. Alia was last seen in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone.

