Alia Bhatt rings in her birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt. Watch

Alia Bhatt turns 31 on Friday, March 15, and she rang in her birthday in style on Thursday evening. The paparazzi clicked numerous pictures and videos of the birthday girl and her close friends and family after a cosy dinner. (Also Read: On Alia Bhatt's birthday, her unconventional movies that challenged social taboos) Alia Bhatt rang in her birthday in style with her loved ones(Yogen Shah/Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's birthday dinner

Alia flashed her dimples, dressed in a blingy corset and blue pants. The actor and her loved ones rang in her birthday at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor looked comfortable in an all-black outfit. Her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, and friends Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani were also spotted at the do. In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir can be seen kissing Shaheen and Jaanvi Dhawan on their foreheads as he sees them off after the party.

Alia Bhatt's last birthday celebration

Alia turned 30 in London last year, with Ranbir and a few other loved ones for company. She shared pictures from her bash on Instagram, in which she could be seen dressed in a cosy pink cardigan. One of the pictures saw her make a wish before blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake. In another, she could be seen hugging Ranbir and posing for clicks with her mom Soni and other guests at the party. One of the pictures saw ‘30 years of sunshine’ written on a slab of chocolate accompanying a strawberry dessert.

Upcoming work

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. She also debuted in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. She will soon be seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, with Vedang Raina of The Archies fame as her co-star. The film will release in September this year. Alia will also soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal as her co-stars. The film will go on-floors later this year.

