On Alia Bhatt's birthday, her unconventional movies that challenged social taboos

Alia Bhatt is among the most successful actors of Indian cinema. Apart from working in Hindi films, she has now also made a mark in regional and international movies. Alia made her Bollywood debut with the commercial rom-com Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar. But unlike most newcomers who refrain from experimental storytelling, the Jigra actor never shied away from accepting nonconformist characters. Her films paved way for many actors and filmmakers to work on groundbreaking themes and genres. A glimpse at some of the best works of Alia which brought a new cinematic wave in India. Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film and her portrayal of a sex worker from Kamathipura won her a National Award.

Highway

Alia Bhatt proved her versatility in Imtiaz Ali's Highway.(Movie screengrab)

Highway is one of the most unique and emotional stories from Imtiaz Ali, who masters the craft of slice-of-life emotional narratives. Co-written by Imtiaz and Irshad Kamil, Highway featured the most lovable on-screen pairing of Alia and Randeep Hooda. The unspoken, poised yet passionate and intense romance between Alia and Randeep was heartwarming. The relationship between a rebellious abducted privileged girl from Delhi and her kidnapper has been depicted with utmost realism and sincerity. However, the USP of the film is how Imtiaz has sensitively dealt with the issue of child abuse. The ability of Alia to convey the childhood trauma and pain proved her acting prowess. Highway is a must-watch for the students of cinema.

Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt in a still from Udta Punjab.

Alia once again took the biggest risk of her movie career with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. Apart from trouble from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for showcasing the drug menace in Punjab, the film also suffered criticism from political groups. However, the most surprising aspect of the social crime-drama is Alia essaying the role of a Bihari migrant labourer. The actor plays Bauria a.k.a. Mary Jane who gets into the trap of drug peddlers. Her portrayal of sexual abuse survivor who fights back against oppression is a pivotal element of the screenplay. From her accent to aggressive monologue with Shahid Kapoor, she hits the bull's eye with her artistry.

Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi also focused on mental health awareness.

Gauri Shinde's light-hearted movie on relationships is one of the most relevant stories on millenials and Gen Z. Apart from relationships, societal judgments, ambition, Dear Zindagi also stresses on issues like insomnia and mental health awareness. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan once again take on an important topic in the coming-of-age drama. More than the characters, it's the performances and storytelling that contributes to the engagement quotient. Alia gives a soulful portrayal as the emotionally confused Kaira who finally gets her closure in life.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt played Sehmat in Raazi.

Co-written by Meghna Gulzar and Bhavani Iyer, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Alia essays the role of Sehmat Syed, a Delhi University students who ends up becoming a R&AW agent. Sehmat is trained by Indian intelligence officials for spying in Pakistan amid the ongoing tensions between the nations in 1971. The Meghna Gulzar directorial doesn't romanticise the life of spies, it rather shows the grey area of espionage jobs. Unlike Angelina Jolie's larger than life agents, Alia humanises female spies in her portrayal of Sehmat. The movie does have elements of patriotism and love for the motherland, but it also gives enough space to the human angle.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia gave an emotionally moving performance as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his minute detailing with grand sets and costume designs while filming period dramas. Gangubai Kathiawadi set in the era of 1950s-60s shows the plight of sex workers in the most aesthetically poignant way. Alia once again gives a stellar performance as the protagonist. Her soulful depiction relates to the audiences about a story of human plight and courage.

Darlings

Alia gave a soulful performance in Dalings.

Alia gave it her best shot as she made her debut as a producer with a story based on domestic abuse. Her portrayal of a marital violence survivor in the dark comedy thriller is the USP of the movie. The actor attempted an uncomfortable theme which caught the pulse of the audiences.