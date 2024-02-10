When Ranbir Kapoor wished his ‘two loves’ Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha on Valentine’s Day. Watch

In February 2023, actor Ranbir Kapoor was in Gurgaon to promote his rom-com with Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, during which he interacted with fans. At the promotional event, Ranbir also shared a sweet Valentine's Day wish for actor-wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha Kapoor, who was born in November 2022. Also read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor surprised me by revealing daughter Raha’s face publicly in paparazzi pics: Mahesh Bhatt Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with their daughter Raha in Mumbai on December 25, 2023. (File Photo/AFP)

Ranbir's Valentine's Day message for Alia, Raha

In the short clip, the actor said, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle (First), I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.”

The video had garnered a lot of love on social media with fans going ‘aww’ over the actor’s sweet gesture. Alia Bhatt had also reacted to Ranbir's Valentine's Day message by sharing his video on Instagram Stories, with which she wrote, "Cutest human ever".

Raha's first public appearance

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for some years. They welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022. Ever since she was born in Mumbai, the celebrity kid has been in news. Alia and Ranbir's first public appearance with their blue-eyed daughter broke the internet in December 2023. The couple gave a special Christmas gift to fans as they finally revealed their one-year-old daughter Raha's face and posed with her for paparazzi.

When Alia Bhatt said she's not hiding Raha

Alia Bhatt had said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in November 2023 that as new parents, she and Ranbir Kapoor aren't sure of Raha's face getting splashed across the internet.

The actor had opened up about protecting Raha Kapoor from the media spotlight, saying, “I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a-year-old.”

