HTLS: Alia Bhatt says she's not ‘hiding’ her daughter Raha, is ‘proud’ of her

Alia Bhatt opened up about motherhood and her baby daughter Raha Kapoor at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. She spoke to Sonal Kalra (Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle) about taking professional help to look after Raha and why she's not revealing her face to the world. (Also Read: HTLS 2023: Alia Bhatt reveals why she would never react to ‘lies, complete lies’ spoken about her) Alia Bhatt at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

Alia on her daughter's privacy

Alia explained why she and husband Ranbir Kapoor are protecting Raha from the media spotlight. “I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old.”

Alia, however, reassured everyone that they would show her face once they feel comfortable with the idea. Alia and Ranbir have an understanding with the paparazzi that they wouldn't click the picture of Raha, who was born in November last year. Ranbir's nephew, Taimur Ali Khan, faced intense scrutiny right from the day he was born in 2016.

Alia on seeking nanny's help

Alia credited professional help for being able to take care of her daughter as a working mother. She said that while both she and Ranbir are busy actors and try to juggle their shooting schedules to be with Raha, she does seek a nanny's help when required. “I do accept the comfort of professional help if I am unavailable. A lot of women don't have that and I can't imagine how difficult that might be,” Alia said about being a parent to daughter Raha and also keeping up with her hectic work,” Alia said.

Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala's escape drama Jigra. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal next month.

