HTLS 2023: Alia Bhatt reveals why she would never react to ‘lies, complete lies’ spoken about her

Actor Alia Bhatt was in conversation with Sonal Kalra (Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times) at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 when she spoke about how she reacts to trolling … or doesn't at all. Alia Bhatt was a speaker at the HTLS 2023.

Alia said that when she receives criticism from her fans, that's when she has to stay silent and show her gratitude for all they have done for her.

“I have lived my life in the public eye. So I have gone through different stages of scrutiny that maybe I have faced. Maybe initially I was a little more defensive. When you are younger, you are like ‘Arre why are they saying this. But later on, I was a bit more dismissive, forget it nobody cares. But I think I have grown into a person who genuinely feels that I have nothing to complain about. And I don’t think that with the position and privilege that I have, it doesn't look like to say that ‘oh I don’t like that people are saying maybe not so nice things about me'," she said.

Alia said that while she does feel bad about the nasty things she reads about herself or her loved ones, she would never ‘fight with her audience’. “As long as my movies are doing well and I am entertaining them…" Alia added that these are the moments that she has to show her gratitude towards her audience.

However, she does realise that there is a difference between constructive criticism and ‘endless hate’. “A person can look at me and not like my face, I can't really do anything about that,” she said. “I've never experienced any kind of troll upfront. If there is any chatter, I hope it dies down and you move forward,” she added.

She seemed to be hinting about her viral ‘wipe that off’ comment when she added, “I am a human being, I am bound to say four stupid things in public. But I may also say 14 intelligent things. But negativity travels faster than positivity.”

“Nobody is unfazed by negative comments. Maybe I have also become a more private person because of that but I cannot fault anyone for it. I have never in my life spoken back or said ‘you can’t say this about me'. Sometimes lies, complete lies have been spoken. I have never said anything back because I believe that is not the way I want to conduct myself,” she said. Previously, Kangana Ranaut has launched multiple, vicious attacks on Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor but the couple has never reacted to her.

