Did Kangana Ranaut call Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's marriage fake in wild new posts: 'He begged me to meet him'

Kangana posted these notes on Instagram Stories moments after hinting at the negative media coverage about one of her new projects.

Kangana teasers her next project

Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kangana shared a post, originally shared by Ahimsa Entertainment. She didn't caption it. The original post had a poster featuring two faces, a cassette and a gun all connected to one another. It was shared with the caption, “And... action! Ahimsa Entertainment and Trident Arts are teaming up for a MEGA project. A powerhouse duo from North and South all set to light up the screen! Shoot starts soon. Can you guess our stars?”

Taking to the comment section, fans unanimously said that the female lead was Kangana. They, however, suggested many names including Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Ram Charan and Vijay, among others, as the male lead.

Kangana slams news articles trolling her

On Instagram Stories, Kangana then shared screenshots of two articles with similar headlines. Both of them talked about her upcoming film with Vijay Sethupathi, and then slammed her.

In the first post, she wrote, "Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actors begin to get heavily promoted everywhere....Only thing I can say to gang changu mangu ...'kya jali tumhari kya jali (you got burned) (star eyes emoji)'."

In the next slide, she wrote, "How come all papers have the same headline everywhere… This is called bulk mass mail… Dear changu mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you 'Bhagwan apki aatma ko shanti de (May God bless your soul) (hug face and folded hand emojis)'."

Kangana wrote notes on Instagram.

Kangana talks about ‘farzi’ couple

Kangana also wrote, "In another news a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi (couple) who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed...."

She also added, "This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari (father's angel), movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage.... But sadly no takers for him now.... He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... aab sudhar jao (once a wedding is done there's no turning back...rectify yourself)."

Earlier this year too, Kangana had shared notes on her Instagram Stories talking about 'changu mangu'. Though she didn't name the people then either, Reddit users were convinced that Kangana was speaking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Kangana had spoken about a Bollywood 'Casanova' who was following her and had previously tried to approach her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail