Ranbir Kapoor is 'terribly missing' daughter Raha Kapoor as she joins mom Alia Bhatt for her Kashmir shoot

Alia Bhatt is filming for her upcoming drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. Directed by Karan Johar, it stars Ranveer Singh alongside Alia, who was recently spotted leaving for Kashmir. Actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, spoke about missing Alia and their daughter Raha Kapoor, who has joined her mother on the Kashmir shoot of the Karan Johar film. Also read: Alia Bhatt sports kohl and nose ring for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Kashmir, video leaks online. Watch

During a recent event to promote his upcoming film with actor Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir said he was looking forward to reuniting with Alia Bhatt and Raha, when they return from Kashmir. Ranbir also said that as new parents both Alia and him try to divide parenting duties.

When asked about being a new father, Ranbir said at a recent event, “Naturally your heart, body and mind wants to do everything for your child. Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha away with her. I'm terribly missing them both. They are going to be back (in Mumbai) after another five days. So, I am looking forward to that. Alia and me, both being actors, and both being busy at work, we will have to divide our priorities to balance it out.”

Alia and Ranbir married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony.

Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter on November 6, 2022. During another recent interview, Ranbir spoke about Raha. He had said that he was 'scared to talk about' his love for her, adding that the 'amount of joy and gratefulness' that he feels about having her in his life, does not compare to anything else – ‘be it any person, any movie, or anything professionally’.

Apart from Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will be released on March 8, Ranbir's upcoming projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also feature in the film that is set to be released later this year.

