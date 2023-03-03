Alia Bhatt sports kohl and nose ring for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Kashmir, video leaks online. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is busy filmming for the last leg of her upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. Directed by Karan Johar, it stars Alia opposite Ranveer Singh. After Alia was snapped leaving for the final schedule, a video of her from Kashmir surfaced online. Also read: Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR to receive Spotlight Award for RRR from Hollywood Critics Association next week

The video features Alia looking lost while travelling in a car. Mountains are seen in the background, which appears to be part of the film plot. She is wearing a red turtleneck sweater underneath a matching jacket. She also sported a nose ring with kohl-rimmed eyes, which seems to be part of her film character.

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia plays a Bengali girl. It also stars Jaya Bachchan who will be seen as Ranveer's grandma as per a report. It also has veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi who will be each other's love interests. The film marks Alia and Ranveer's film reunion after the success of Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, a photo of Alia with a fan from Kashmir has also been shared by a fanclub on the micro-blogging site. She is seen in the same red outfit as seen in the leaked video. She smiled while obliged by the selfie request of the fan.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar's return as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film's release was postponed by exactly three months, in February. It was scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023. However, the film's cast and crew took announced that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's new release date is July 28, 2023.

Sharing the excitement about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan wrote on Instagram last month, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet)’, so to increase the mithaas (sweetness) of this incredibly special story – we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar (Rocky and Rani's families are gearing up for a unique love story)!"