Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR to receive Spotlight Award for RRR from Hollywood Critics Association next week. See pics

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) is sending out the trophies to RRR stars Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt next week. The actors were unable to make it to last week's awards ceremony in the US. Jr NTR did not travel to the US as his cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 19. The Telugu film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, won five awards, including Best International Film, Best Action Film, and the honorary HCA Spotlight Award. Rajamouli and Ram Charan were present in Los Angeles to pick up the rest of the trophies. (Also read: Hollywood Critics Association on why Jr NTR did not join SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan at awards: 'We invited him, but he...')

The organisation wrote on Twitter, "Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr." They also shared photographs of the trophies which were being prepared to be sent out in a velvet box.

Rajamouli, while accepting the award for best stunts, said, "In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts."

He added, "Hope, we have these wings to fly further. Lastly to my country itself, a land of wonderful stories, Bharat. Mera Bharat mahaan. Jai Hind." Ram also presented the Best Voice Over for a Motion Capture Performance award with Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani.

He came back on stage with Rajamouli to accept the award for Best International Film. Ram said, "Thank you so much for giving us all this love, it's just a great response. So we're going to come back with better films and entertain you all." RRR is nominated for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform at the awards ceremony later this month. Actor Deepika Padukone has also been named as a presenter.

