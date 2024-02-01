Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor surprised me by revealing daughter Raha’s face publicly in paparazzi pics: Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first public appearance with their blue-eyed daughter Raha broke the internet in December 2023. The couple gave a special Christmas gift to fans as they finally revealed their one-year-old daughter's face and posed with her for the paparazzi. Now, in an interview with Zoom, Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, gushed about his granddaughter and recalled his reaction to Alia and Ranbir revealing Raha's face in public. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt finally reveal Raha's face to the world Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealing daughter Raha’s face in front of paparazzi. (File Photo/AFP)

'Alia, Ranbir talked to media before introducing Raha'

Mahesh Bhatt said, “I, myself, was quite surprised that they did that. I think they must have felt that okay, now, she’s one year, and it’s time for her to be introduced to the world at large, who was very curious to know what their baby looks like. And I think, they did it with tremendous grace and must say the media behaved very decent. Alia and Ranbir talked with the media before introducing the baby as they don't want Raha and them to be hounded and they grant us this. I must say that the paps were very decent. In this intrusive age, where the media just gets everywhere. I think that's where we are more civilized than the West – in reference to keeping Alia and Ranbir's right to their child private."

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with their daughter Raha upon their arrival for a Christmas brunch in Mumbai on December 25, 2023. (File Photo/AFP)

Raha ‘is a magical child’

Further speaking about Raha, Mahesh said, "She is a magical child. I call her my little Goddess. She is a drop of divinity and landed out of nowhere in our lives... she is the epicentre of that (Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's) household... I am enchanted by her. A piece of heaven."

Raha's first public appearance

During Ranbir Kapoor and his extended family's annual Christmas lunch last year, Raha made her first public appearance with her parents. Dressed in a white and pink outfit and tiny red shoes, little Raha stole hearts as Ranbir held her, while facing the media for the first time. Alia stood next to them, looking at the father-daughter duo.

