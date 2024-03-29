 Alia Bhatt wore diamond jewellery worth ₹20 cr at Hope Gala in London; take a look at her extravagant sapphire necklace | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt wore diamond jewellery worth 20 cr at Hope Gala in London; take a look at her extravagant sapphire necklace

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 29, 2024 03:22 PM IST

Alia Bhatt turned host for Hope Gala on Thursday. The actor looked stunning in a wine gown at the event, which she paired with high-end jewellery worth crores.

Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala in London on Thursday evening to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay foundation. The actor's two looks from the night – a white saree and a wine gown – grabbed attention. Alia was seen wearing a huge blue sapphire and diamond necklace with her elegant gown. Also read: Alia Bhatt hosts Hope Gala in London; Gurinder Chadha and Harshdeep Kaur attend. Watch

Alia Bhatt graced the Hope Gala with her impeccable style; she wore a stunning Bulgari necklace and a matching ring. (Pics: Bulgari)
Alia Bhatt radiates elegance in designer jewellery

To celebrate her first-ever charity gala, host Alia chose an impressive necklace and matching sapphire ring by Bulgari. The necklace and rings by the Italian jewellery label are priced at approximately 20 crore. 

Natasha Poonawalla with Alia Bhatt at the event.
Alia Bhatt's Hope gala

Alia hosted the Hope Gala in London on Thursday evening to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India. The event was attended by musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha, among others. The Mandarin Oriental, the venue for the gala, shared a video on Instagram featuring Alia in two different outfits. Alia was also seen posing with entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla at the event.

The event saw Alia backing the Salaam Bombay charity, which focuses on helping Mumbai’s most vulnerable children through in-school programs for leadership and advocacy, as well as after-school classes for skill-building.

Alia Bhatt's latest projects

Alia has recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang. The film will be released in theatres in September 2024.

Alia will reportedly also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another tale of friendship like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, the filming of the movie has not started yet.

