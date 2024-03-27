Alia Bhatt to host her first charity gala in London tomorrow; here's everything you need to know

Alia Bhatt is hosting a gala! The actor, producer and entrepreneur is all set to host her first Hope Gala in London.As per a source close to her team, Alia will host the event on March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates Holi with Alia Bhatt, daughter Raha Kapoor looks on. Watch Alia Bhatt attends an event in Mumbai on March 10, 2024. (File Photo/AFP)

About the charity gala

This is in support of Alia's chosen charity Salaam Bombay, which is focused on engaging Mumbai's most vulnerable 'at-risk' children through in-school programmes (leadership and advocacy) and after-school academies (skill building) that help build their confidence, self-esteem and commit them to stay in school. Reportedly, the gala will be attended by prolific industrialists and philanthropists from India and London.

Alia Bhatt's latest projects

Alia has recently completed shooting for Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. Announcing the wrap, a few days ago, she shared candid photos from the sets of the movie on her Instagram featuring herself and Vedang. The film will be released in theatres in September 2024.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. Vasan has previously helmed films like Monica O My Darling, Peddlers and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Jigra marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Jigra was announced last year in September. The announcement video showed the film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

Alia will reportedly also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film promises to be another tale of friendship in the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, the work on the film has not started yet.

