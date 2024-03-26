McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts across US stores, here's what to know

It's the best of both worlds for McDonald's and Krispy Kreme fans. As part of an expanded partnership, McDonald's will begin selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts across all its locations in the United States. The fast-food giant said in a news release on Tuesday that customers will be able to enjoy the famed and beloved doughnuts at their local McDonald's restaurant. The release adds that nationwide availability is expected by the end of 2026. McDonald's to begin selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide in the United States by the end of 2026

Krispy Kreme are doughnuts coming to McDonald's!

Announcing the new partnership, the fast food company acknowledged, “We know nothing hits the spot quite like a fresh, melt-in-your-mouth doughnut paired with your go-to McCafé order…and today, McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme have a sweet update for doughnut fans everywhere.”

Customers will be able to purchase Krispy Kreme doughnuts at their local McDonald's outlets later this year. The news release adds that three of the most famous doughnuts from the bakery chain will be delivered fresh to McDonald's restaurants every day. These sweet treats will be available individually and in boxes of six from breakfast and last throughout the day till the stocks last.

The three doughnuts that will be made available at McDonald's are:

Original Glazed Doughnut

Calling it the “doughnut that started it all,” Krispy Kreme describes the Iconic Original Glazed Doughtnut as “a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze.”

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut

The company describes this sweet treat as “a chocolatey twist on the original, dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.”

The Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnuts are “made with a light, fluffy dough and filled with a smooth Kreme filling, then dipped in chocolate icing,” per the news release.

Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts

To commemorate the partnership, Krispy Kreme is offering one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all those who visit Krispy Kreme shops between 5 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday, March 26. This comes after a successful test at 160 McDonald’s restaurants across the Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas.

Krispy Kreme notes that the consumer excitement and demand exceeded expectations at these locations. Once the nationwide rollout begins, these pilot locations will continue serving Krispy Kreme doughnuts.