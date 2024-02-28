 New Tornado Watch in effect for Kentucky and Tennesse until 9 am EST - Hindustan Times
New Tornado Watch in effect for Kentucky and Tennesse until 9 am EST

ByAshima Grover
Feb 28, 2024 03:22 PM IST

The National Weather Service started issuing a series of Tornado Watches 11 hours ago. This has been extended to 9 am EST for some parts of Kentucky.

The National Weather Service has issued several tornado warnings for various parts of the US. Through this report, we seek to alert the residents of numerous locations like Montgomery County, where a severe thunderstorm warning has been set in place until 5 am. All Miami Valley counties, minus Auglaize and Mercer, have been marked under the Tornado Watch until 6 am. While the initial warnings started trickling out on the NWS Tornado X (formerly Twitter) platform eleven hours ago, new updates have continued dropping on the internet, indicating more dangers ahead.

A Tornado Watch was issued for Kentucky and Tennessee until 9 am EST.(X / NWS Tornado)

These statements differ in severity as several of them have been marked ‘Red’ under the Tornado Warning caution, urging citizens to take shelter without delay. These reminders alert people of the imminent dangers. However, a Tornado Watch is a simple cautionary reminder that a tornado is possible in these areas highlighted as ‘Yellow’.

Recent-most Tornado Watch/ Warnings issued by NWS

Tornado Watch / WarningLocationsUntil TimeThreat InformationPotential Exposure
Tornado Watch (Yellow)Parts of Kentucky and TennesseeFeb 28 - 9 am EST
  • Couple of tornadoes expected
  • Ping-pong-sized isolated hail possible
  • Scattered guest up to 70 MPH
  • Population: 2,106,825
  • Schools: 805
  • Hospitals: 60 
Tornado Warning (Red) - continuesEaton OH, New Hope OH and Cambellstown OHFeb 28 - 4:15 am ESTNo hail expected
  • Population: 14,538
  • Schools: 7
  • Hospitals: 0
Tornado WatchKentucky, Ohio and West VirginiaFeb 28 - 10 am EST
  • A couple of tornadoes expected
  • Ping-pong-sized hail up expected
  • Isolated gusts up to 70 MPH 
  • Population: 3,110,423
  • Schools: 1023
  • Hospitals: 58
Tornado Warning Springfield OH, Kettering OH and Beavercreek OHFeb 28 - 5 am ESTNo hail expected
  • Population: 456,053
  • Schools: 125
  • Hospitals: 9
Tornado WarningSpringfield OH, Fairborn OH and Cedarville OH Feb 28 - 5 am ESTNo hail expected
  • Population: 155,957
  • Schools: 43
  • Hospitals: 2
