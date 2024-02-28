New Tornado Watch in effect for Kentucky and Tennesse until 9 am EST

The National Weather Service has issued several tornado warnings for various parts of the US. Through this report, we seek to alert the residents of numerous locations like Montgomery County, where a severe thunderstorm warning has been set in place until 5 am. All Miami Valley counties, minus Auglaize and Mercer, have been marked under the Tornado Watch until 6 am. While the initial warnings started trickling out on the NWS Tornado X (formerly Twitter) platform eleven hours ago, new updates have continued dropping on the internet, indicating more dangers ahead. A Tornado Watch was issued for Kentucky and Tennessee until 9 am EST.(X / NWS Tornado)

These statements differ in severity as several of them have been marked ‘Red’ under the Tornado Warning caution, urging citizens to take shelter without delay. These reminders alert people of the imminent dangers. However, a Tornado Watch is a simple cautionary reminder that a tornado is possible in these areas highlighted as ‘Yellow’.

Recent-most Tornado Watch/ Warnings issued by NWS