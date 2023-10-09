This Halloween Krispy Kreme partners with Warner Bros. to launch limited-edition Scooby-Doo Doughnuts

Cue the drumrolls!! The spooky season is here! Wear a Halloween costume to the store and get a free doughnut of your choice on October 31.

Halloween celebrations should be nothing but over the top. Pumpkins, candies, trick-or-treating, dressing up, decorating our houses- a huge family event, right?

Well, this Halloween the snacks have been covered by Krispy Kreme which has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create a Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen.

Starting Monday, October 9, 2023, Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. will have the Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen, which you can buy and take back home in a limited edition custom box.

The doughnuts will also be available in stores for pickup and delivery via the doughnut giant's website and app.

The surprises don't end here. This Friday, October 13, you get an Original Glazed Dozen for 13 cents with the purchase of any Krispy Kreme dozen at the regular price.

Added bonus? Wear a Halloween costume to the store and get a free doughnut of your choice on October 31. This will be applicable at participating shops and no other purchases have to be made. Enter the shop in your creative costume and go back with a doughnut!

Krispy Kreme Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen: Flavours

Since we've taken upon the task of making your Halloween as sweet as possible with this information, here's a list of the limited-edition flavours available in the Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen:

Scooby Dooby-Doo Doughnut:

An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Scooby-Doo blue icing and decorated with Scooby-Doo lime green icing swirls, orange cake batter buttercream and topped with Scooby-Doo chocolate piece.

Spooky Monster Cookies N' Kreme Doughnut:

Filled with Oreo Cookies N' Kreme filling, dipped in Scooby-Doo purple icing, decorated with Oreo pieces, black chocolate icing and a Scooby-Doo monster chocolate piece, this doughnut will be heaven.

Jinkies! Halloween Orange Sprinkle Doughnut:

Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in orange icing and decorated with a spooky Halloween sprinkle blend.

Mystery Machine Doughnut:

Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and chocolate sprinkles, decorated with Scooby-Doo lime green icing and a Mystery Machine chocolate piece.

Krispy Kreme Scooby-Doo Halloween Dozen: Available in grocery stores

Some grocery stores will be carrying a limited-edition Krispy Kreme six-pack featuring the Scooby-Dooby Doo Doughnut, Mystery Machine Doughnut and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles Doughnut.

These are:

Walmart

Kroger

Food Lion

Publix

Stater Brothers

Wakefern

and others.