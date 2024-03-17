Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts on St. Patrick's Day, here's how to get one

Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts in honour of St. Patrick's Day. The limited-time offer lasts up until Sunday, March 17. To commemorate the Irish holiday, the bakery chain has brought back a special green version of the fan-favourite O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts. The St. Patrick's Day special green glazed doughnuts will be available for purchase as well. But here's how you can get it for free: Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts in honour of St. Patrick's Day(Krispy Kreme/ X, formerly Twitter)

How to get free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick's Day?

The multinational bakery company is offering one free green Original Glazed Doughnut to anyone wearing green. Yes, it's that simple! As green is the colour that is associated with St. Patrick's Day, you can score the iconic treat for free without making any purchase. The offer can be claimed either at a Krispy Kreme store or a drive-through.

Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day special menu

Alongside the green freebie, Krispy Kreme has introduced four brand-new delicious and vibrant doughnuts- Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut, Shamrock Cookies ‘N Kreme, Plaid Party Doughnut, and Shooting Shamrock Doughnut.

To mark the festivities, the American bakery said in a statement, “Krispy Kreme is helping fans “share the luck” this St. Patrick’s Day by introducing four all-new, colorful doughnuts alongside the fan-favorite green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.”

“Luck is meant to be shared, and our colorful, fun, all-new St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts will make everyone feel like they’ve found a pot of gold,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The company describes the new sweet dishes as: