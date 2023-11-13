Krispy Kreme is offering ‘free donuts’ on World Kindness Day, the offer reads…

World Kindness Day is being observed on November 13, 2023 in the United States. On the occasion, Krispy Kreme is giving away a dozen donuts for free, to the first 500 people who would visit the participating Krispy Kreme locations on November 13. On the official website of Krispy Kreme, details about the give away have been shared. On the official website of Krispy Kreme, details about the give away have been shared.(X(formerly Twitter)/@krispykreme)

"Here at Krispy Kreme, we love to share kindness and joy! This World Kindness Day, 11/13, we are spreading joy by giving the first 500 guests who visit a Krispy Kreme shop a FREE Original Glazed® dozen including 11 Original Glazed® doughnuts and 1 special Chocolate Iced Heart doughnut. So, hurry into a shop or drive-thru near you to be one of the first 500 guests to snag your Original Glazed® dozen to share with your loved ones. Let’s make the world a kinder and sweeter place, one doughnut at a time!," reads the offer on the company's website.

Notably, only selected shops and outlets of the company are giving the offer. It is available in-shop and drive-thru only. On the company's website, a list of such shops, has been provided for the convenience of the customers.

On X(formerly Twitter), the company has posted, "Celebrate World Kindness Day with us by being one of the first 500 guests at your local shop to receive a FREE Original Glazed dozen to share with loved ones".

ALSO READ| Hawaiian pond turns ‘bright pink’ prompting scientists to launch investigation

Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena has shared the motive behind the company's generous gesture.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that,” said Skena.

The offer is not available online or for delivery. The offer is also not present in Puerto Rico, grocery stores, convenience stores, or outside of dedicated Krispy Kreme Doughnut shops.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON